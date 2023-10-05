Thursday, October 5, 2023, 8:49 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Betis avoided the chaos against Sparta Prague with a forced and hard-fought victory that placed them decently in the group stage of this Europa League after the slip suffered in Glasgow against Rangers. The Czechs did not want to be a stone guest in the party desire of the hot Villamarín, which was around 35 degrees at the beginning of a duel that Veljko Birmancevic silenced after three minutes after taking advantage of a long ball behind the Betic defense . The green and white team came out on top against the offensive philosophy of Sparta Prague, which stood up from the beginning, but surely did not count on the blunder by goalkeeper Vindahl, who sang bulerías to give Assane Diao the tie.

Betis Rui Silva; Aitor Ruibal, Pezzella, Marc Roca, Miranda (Abner, min. 46); Guido, William Carvalho (Guardado, min. 60); Assane (Bellerín, min. 85), Isco, Abde (Ayoze, min. 46); and Borja Iglesias. 1 – 1 Prague Sparta Vindahl; Krejci, Panak, Sörensen; Wiesner (Preciado, min. 60), Laci (Sadilek, min. 68), Kairinen, Rynes; Birmancevic (Pesek, min. 68), Haraslin (Karabec, min. 80) and Kuchta (Olatunji, min. 80). Goals

0-1: min. 3, Veljko Birmancevic. 1-1: min. 9, Assane Diao. 2-1: min. 79, Isco.

Referee

Duje Strukan (Croatia). He cautioned Guido Rodríguez, Diao, Ruibal, Abner, Haraslin, Birmancevic and Rynes.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the second day of the group stage of the Europa League, played at the Benito Villamarín in front of 45,037 spectators.

The Spanish-Senegalese, who turned 18 last month, has appeared on the horizon of Betis like a cyclone to take away Isco’s role as the man of fashion in Heliópolis and continue increasing the illusion generator of the green-and-white parish since Manuel Pellegrini will entrust him with ownership at the end of September against Granada. The one from Ndongane, Senegal, and raised in Badajoz since he was three years old, his goals are falling, three goals in his first three games, the first in Europe.

Isco began to come into more contact with the ball, and that was good for a Betis team that was beginning to get going but lacked the finesse in attack that it had in its last league game against Valencia. Inaccuracies and difficulty in finding the cracks in the men led by Brian Priske, who had learned their lesson and went up with deep balls behind Marc Roca, who delayed his position to act as a center back, and Pezzella for the race of the tips. Uncomfortable first half for a Betis team that lacked the ball and personality, something they were able to mend in the extension, where they came out bossy from the start to have several opportunities in the domain of the Danish Vindahl. The goal award came in the last stretch of the game, during the team’s best minutes. A perfect header from Isco, who took on the honors phenomenally, finished off the daring Central Europeans, led the comeback and left group C very even.