The jacket is designed by Warm and Wonderful clothing brand. It will be offered by Sotheby’s for sale in an online auction, which it will hold from August 31 to September 14..

Diana first wore the jacket in June 1981 and was then watching Prince Charles playing polo a month before their marriage, which raises speculation about its significance..

The jacket bears a picture of a black sheep among a group of white sheep.

The late princess’s private secretary had returned the jacket to “Warm and Wonderful” for repairs, but the brand sent a replacement piece to the princess at the time, and it is the piece worn by Diana and some photos were taken of her in 1983..

Joanna Osborne, co-founder of Warm and Wonderful, found the original jacket in the attic of her home in March..

The jacket is expected to fetch between $50,000 and $80,000.