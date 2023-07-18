Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 04:27



Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has signed an agreement with the Coordination Office for the Spanish Presidency of the European Union, through which the brand gives up a fleet of about a hundred vehicles for events and meetings related to the presidency. Spain chairs, for the fifth time, the Council of the European Union for six monthsuntil December 31 of this year.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles



Specifically, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will supply 90 units of the Multivan PHEV and another five units of the new ID. Buzz. With up to 50 kilometers of autonomy in 100% electric mode, the Multivan PHEV not only stands out for its sustainability, but it is also positioned as a vehicle of enormous versatility thanks to a very spacious interior with up to 7 seats.

On the other hand, the ID. Buzz is the first Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles model built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, a platform developed specifically for new electric vehicles. With a range of 418 kilometers, the ID. Buzz is a milestone for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, whose strategic objective is to become the benchmark brand in sustainable mobility solutions, both for passenger and freight transport.

Sustainability is part of the brand’s DNA and is the backbone of its strategy. It should be remembered that the Volkswagen Group was the first manufacturer in the sector to make public its commitment to the Paris Agreement. Its goal is to be a CO2 neutral company by the year 2050.