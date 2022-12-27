They’ve faced time travel, the Libyans, Biff Tannen and even his ancestor Buford “Mad Dog” Tannen but Doc and Marty McFly never thought they’d have to deal with the court judges too. And all because, once again, of the mythical DeLorean DMC12the star car of Back to the Future. The car made famous by Robert Zemeckis’ trilogy with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd is in fact the subject of a lawsuit brought by the new ownership of the American brand that produced the DMC12 (with very little luck, among other things) and Universal, with the studios that would be guilty of not correctly recognizing the profits expected for the proceeds from the film.

The new ownership of DeLorean would have asked Universal for a recalculation, with the latter having refused and from here we immediately moved to legal proceedings. If the judges were to agree with the car brand, there could be an important precedent but above all monstrous compensation. Who knows if at least in this the DeLorean will have better luck than it had at the time of the launch of the DMC12, which became famous after the bankruptcy of the company thanks to the cinema given the commercial misfortunes due to unreliability and wrong choices.

The father of this model is precisely John Z. DeLorean, a graduate in automotive engineering with experience in Chrysler and Packard, who then left his mark in Pontiac and found his consecration in Chevrolet in 1969. The 3 years are enough and he becomes vice-president of the cars and trucks division of General Motors but at that point he realizes that that managerial role is tight for him and so he resigns. This is not a farewell to the world of cars but a new beginning for John who begins to develop the idea of ​​building the first ethical sports car in the world, a car that could be safe, fast and at the same time guarantee fuel consumption reduced. De Lorean looks around and begins to bring together people who share the same vision and who can help him turn it into reality: starting from Colin Chapman, founder of Lotus, who will help DeLorean with the chassis up to Giorgetto Giugiaro who designed the car. In 1974 he founded the company of the same name, with his ideal car starting to take shape around some main elements, such as a stainless steel bodywork to solve the problem of rust (a real scourge for cars of the time), a cockpit that could also comfortably accommodate two adults but above all the famous gullwing doors, which would have given the car a distinctive feature.

De Lorean wanted to use a rotary engine, for this development a project called DeLorean Safety Vehicle (DSV), whose first prototype was presented in 1976. The Wankel idea was however abandoned and the choice of power unit fell on the V6 Peugeot-Renault- Volvo (PRV), a unit that guaranteed good results in terms of solidity and reliability. The chosen name was DeLorean DMC-12, with the 12 representing the $12,000 price tag this model was supposed to have. A figure that today would be around $55,000. John DeLorean begins the search for a production site outside the United States and in the end the choice falls on Northern Ireland, thus taking advantage of local production incentives. Between Dunmurry and Belfast thus the test track and the assembly site were born and in Christmas 1980 a commercial campaign was launched in the United States to increase interest in this new car. The DeLorean DMC-12 will hit the road in 1981, with the first examples delivered to customers.

It’s the beginning of the end. Motorists who find themselves behind the wheel face several reliability issues, so much so that it’s more time spent in the repair shop than behind the wheel. The DMC-12 isn’t even that comfortable and beyond the futuristic and angular design, it doesn’t keep its promises even in terms of performance. In the end, only 9,200 specimens will be produced, with the stop already in 1982. Meanwhile, the company enters a crisis, also finding itself facing an economically complicated period in the USA, with a busy country still recovering from the 1979 oil crisis. The factory in Ireland is closed and legal troubles also begin for John DeLorean who is arrested by the FBI, only managing to be acquitted of federal government charges in 1986. Selling the last DMC-12 specimens was taken care of by Consolidated International, a company that dealt with bankruptcy liquidations and that looked for an owner for the last remaining cars. Yet the expected success eventually came but not in dealerships, but on the big screen thanks to Back to the Future, Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future trilogy. Now DeLorean is ready to ask for the bill which could be very high.