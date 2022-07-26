It is one of the most important markets for any free to play mobile and PC video game.

Despite the fact that Diablo Immortal was released in early June in many territories around the world, some very strategically important locations for the game were still pending. free to play of the Blizzard saga. The most important was perhaps China, where the game could not be published due to a delay in its release.

The PC and mobile game was supposed to land in China on June 23, but is finally available from this July 25, more than a month later than originally planned. This has caused millionaire losses for those responsible, since it is an essential market for any free to play title of these characteristics.

China is one of the most important marketsThe data collected by the analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmadspecialized in the video game market in Asia, point out that Diablo Immortal has had more than 15 million previous registrationswhich has helped it reach number one on the iOS download chart on its first day.

It was also the 50th game on the list of the most popular streaming titles, although we still have to wait a few days to see how the launch finally works out. Diablo III was the fastest selling premium game in China at the time, so it is expected to work especially well in the Asian territory.

Oblivious to the controversy over its business model, Diablo Immortal continues to receive content through regular updates that add features and events, trying to maintain initial data that has catapulted free to play to the tremendous figure of 20 million downloads in less than two months on the market.

