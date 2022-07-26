26 July 2022 11:59
The Department of Municipalities and Transport announced today the opening of the new Fish Market building in the Zayed Port area in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with Modon Real Estate Company, the developer of the project, to be a distinctive destination added to the distinguished portfolio of famous markets and landmarks in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The project is keen to provide the best international standards for the development of community markets, and to adopt the best services and facilities for shop owners, to provide a unique experience for shoppers that combine in the details of its design the authentic heritage character of the fishing profession in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to preserve the ancient history of the fish market, which dates back to more than forty years. years.
The new fish market site provides a set of commercial spaces and services that include 8 restaurants, 44 fish cleaning stations, in addition to a supermarket with various services, 104 (stand) areas dedicated to fresh fish, 8 areas for dried fish, in addition to 4 areas designated for fresh vegetables and fruits and three kiosks. commercial.
His Excellency Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operations Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, indicated that the new site reflects the long legacy of the fishing and fish trade profession in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which was known at the regional level historically.
He added: “The Department of Municipalities and Transport, as part of its strategy for the development of the emirate, takes into account the preservation of cultural features and originality of the public appearance, in order to achieve the vision of the wise leadership in achieving sustainable development goals. There is no doubt that the new location of the fish market will constitute a distinctive destination for the residents and guests of the emirate and will contribute at the same time to the sustainable growth of business.” associated with this prestigious profession.
Ahmed Al Sheikh Al Zaabi, Director of Implementation Department at Modon Real Estate Company, confirmed that the development process of the Port Zayed area is progressing in full swing within the specified time frame.
He added: “Modon’s real estate strategy focuses on using the latest architectural technologies for all projects, and adhering to the environmental and sustainability standards adopted by the Abu Dhabi government, and the work teams in “Modon” are working to provide more modern experiences designed specifically to achieve the well-being of the residents and guests of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in a way that enhances Its position as one of the world’s best destinations for living, working and visiting.”
The renovation of markets and commercial areas is part of the “Redevelopment of Port Zayed Quay” project, which comes in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s vision of sustainable urban development for the emirate. The project plans include a comprehensive renovation of the existing markets in the port area, the addition of new seasonal markets, in addition to the redevelopment of the fishermen’s port in Zayed Port, to raise its position as one of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent landmarks. The project consists of a fish market, a vegetable market, a fruit and vegetable market, a meat market, a carpet market, a date market, and a wholesale market.
