To book a medical visit, just chat with Voilà, the new chatbot launched by Cerba HealthCare and reserved for now for booking sports medicine visits, which combines artificial intelligence with the WhatsApp messaging system, already used by practically everyone and at any age . The system, the first in a healthcare facility that shows a true phygital approach – explains a note – makes the booking method much quicker than that which requires searching for the type of visit, location, time and filling in the fields of a web form or wait for a telephone operator.

Born from the imagination of Stefano Massaro, CEO of Cerba HealthCare Italia, Voilà is a cute puppet capable of making the interaction between the doctor and even the youngest patients happier, the note describes. Equipped with a soul or, better yet, an artificial intelligence trained to help the patient 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, it manages to find and book the most appropriate service, responding in chat without any waiting, without the need to visit an Internet site and above all without the need for any phone call, also responding to the needs of the elderly and, in the future, also for more services. Voilà has his phone number (+393342436427) and all he needs is a message to interact with the patient. “He has been educated – underlines Massaro – to know the services, the places, the availability of the agenda and books what the patient needs by interacting with him. The service is currently only available in a sports medicine environment, but the the objective is that he will very soon accompany the patient for the appropriate choice and booking of any diagnostic service. Voilà, therefore, he is still learning, but he learns quickly”.

The conversation with the virtual assistance can start from a simple message, such as 'I would like to book a sports visit'. If you do not immediately specify the where and when, Voilà will request this information in a natural way, asking for the type of visit chosen, taking note of the day and time preferences and channeling the conversation without repetitive steps until the visit is booked, which is immediately confirmed by sending an email which also contains the link to make changes to the booked visit. By chatting with Voilà you also give all the consents necessary for the management of personal data and, if you wish, you can take advantage of the simplifications offered by technology. To enter personal data, for example, instead of typing it, you can take a photo of your electronic identity card or health card and Voilà recovers the data directly from the image.

“I started interacting with ChatGpt – says Massaro – the first day this tool was available and I asked myself how it could help our patients in a simple and intuitive way. I involved an engineer who has accompanied me over the years in many stories of technological innovation: we worked on it at night for a few months. His company, Imhtp, developed the ideas by creating an extraordinary service that we in Cerba made our own to give life to Voilà and… voilà, in fact, apparently we were the first”.

The system is operational both on mobile devices and in the desktop version of WhatsApp and revolutionizes the world of online bookings “which are useful, but certainly not inclusive – observes Massaro – They help you avoid endless waits in call centers, but they are not an affordable tool of everyone. Not everyone knows how to navigate on a website and follow the steps to choose and book a service: only a few know how to do it and it is often the elderly and in need of help who remain excluded. Yet – concludes the CEO – they have learned to exchange messages and chat with their children, grandchildren and friends, using WhatsApp. Today they have an extra friend to chat with and who will reply to them at any time and without hesitation. Voilà! But it is only the beginning: the The idea is to expand the service and intelligence of Voilà to all diagnostic services and many healthcare orientation services which will make the relationship between the patient and healthcare facilities increasingly effective”.