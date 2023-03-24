The game devil 4 not only wrecks the nerves of fans with various problems, but also graphics cards whole. The Blizzard support forum, as well as the Reddit topic forums, were flooded with messages from game owners. GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cardswhose screens turned black when playing the beta version of devil 4.

The worst thing is that after this incident, the graphics cards no longer show signs of life. Faced with this issue, users described the same symptoms: In one of the game’s cutscenes, the graphics card fans suddenly start running at full speed and the image disappears from the monitor, only showing a black screen.

After that system becomes unresponsive even after reboot, graphics card stops working for many. Most of the problem reports have been reported by owners of Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Tialthough there are also complaints about the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti from EVGA. This is how one user described the situation:

“After about 20 minutes of playing DevilDuring the scene in the chapel, my monitors went dark. I had to restart the computer and now the motherboard is giving the code of error 97. Nothing works. My GPUs she’s dead”.

Another user had better luck: “I saw a scene where an old priest was yelling at the villagers for being terrible Christians while the fans on my graphics card went into overdrive. My screen went black and I had to restart my computer to calm my 3080 down so I could see anything again.”

And there are already more than a dozen similar reports. For some, the graphics card wouldn’t reboot until the third or fourth try, but for others, it would completely stop working and fail to POST on boot. It helped someone to change the BIOS mode of the video card. It is also recommended to limit the FPS.

These cases reminded many of the situation with the game New Worldin which graphics cards died EVGA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3080Ti. They also suddenly revved up the fans to full speed and then showed no further signs of life. It is said that the root of the problem could be soldering defects in the graphics card circuitry.

