Genoa – Nothing doing, Italy’s redemption has been postponed. After not participating in the World Cup in Qatar Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri sink against Gareth Southgate’s English at the Maradona Stadium in Naples in the first of two matches valid for Euro2024 qualifiers. A challenge, as always, full of emotions and pathos, also because for the Neapolitan stadium it is almost an early celebration for the next third championship, but in the end it is the guests who smile. It ends 1-2 for the English with goals in the first half from Rice and Kane with Italy closing the gap in the second half with newcomer Retegui, in his first outing in blue, but without finding an equal 2-2. Italy woke up too late, in the first half too compliant and not very effective, in the second half the redemption was only partial.

Sin. “We conceded to the English in the first half but in the second we dominated and in my opinion we deserved a draw too – he said Robert Mancini – Now the road starts a bit uphill but we don’t get discouraged”. On Retegui’s goal “he’s been here for three days, he still needs to get to know his teammates and our game”.