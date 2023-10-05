Fast X: first official trailer for the new film in the Fast & Furious series

Another important and welcome news is that it will come reduced the time needed to reach the maximum level . Specifically, the experience points obtained after level 50 will drastically increase and in general Blizzard estimates that reaching level 100 will take 40% less time.

Among the main innovations we find the addition of five new bosses for the endgame and each of them will have unique objects and equipment with which to further enhance the builds of our characters. Still on the topic of endgame, the gold and experience rewards for Helltide Chests, Redemption of Grim Favors and Individual Whispers have been increased, and the frequency of appearance of world bosses has been increased, which will now be faceable every 3:30 hours instead of 6 hours.

Blizzard last night revealed the main new features coming to players Diablo 4 with the patch 1.2.0 which will be available close to the start of the Season of Blood scheduled for October 17, which includes many new features as well as corrections for some historical problems of the title, such as inventory management.

Expanded inventory and improved mounts

As mentioned at the beginning, Diablo 4 patch 1.2.0 will “significantly” increase inventory space, making gems a raw material. Furthermore, the developers have implemented countermeasures to limit the cases in which the player finds himself with the inventory unnecessarily overloaded with useless objects, with these which will be converted directly into raw materials depending on the rarity of the World Level.

Another welcome change is that the time needed to get it back has been reduced Fame rewards each Season, as these, with the exception of gold and experience, will now persist between each character.

Changes promised in the past have also been made mounts, which now boast better responsiveness and are much less likely to get stuck in barriers or slow down unexpectedly. Additionally, base speed has been increased by 50%, mount/dismount command cooldowns have been reduced, and various changes have been introduced that make horseback riding more enjoyable in general.

Last, but not least, we would like to point out that with Diablo 4 patch 1.2.0 all players will be able to use theoption to skip the campaignwhich was previously reserved only for those who completed the game at least once, in order to make access to seasonal content easier.

For the moment, the complete official notes for Diablo 4 patch 1.2.0 have not yet been shared, but they can be found on official site a long preliminary list that includes additional changes beyond those mentioned in this news story.