TV ratings Wednesday 4 October 2023: audience and share of yesterday’s programmes

TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Wednesday 4 October 2023? Arena Suzuki was broadcast on Rai 1. On Rai 2 The reunion. On Rai 3 Who saw it? On Rete 4 Out of the choir. On Canale 5 Maria Corleone. On Italia 1 Skyscraper. But who had the highest TV ratings? Wednesday 4 October 2023? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.