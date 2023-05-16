Rod Fergusson, the team leader responsible for Diablo 4shared some details on how the game works on Twitter cooperative multiplayerbriefly explaining some elements of the progression and level of difficulty which will be set.

Considering that Diablo 4 is obviously a game very focused on the progression and development of the character, these are elements of no small importance and which are always a bit complicated to manage in a multiplayer context, especially as regards the level of challenge that can emerge from the game together with other users.

Apparently, Diablo 4 will use a dynamic systemable to handle things differently depending on the level reached by the different players who take part in the online multiplayer game, modifying the parameters accordingly.

“The host has the game world set on them,” wrote Fergusson, which determines different behaviors in the game. “In case the players are all aligned (i.e. if everyone is at roughly the same point in the story), then all players make progress in the story at the same time. If, on the other hand, the players are not aligned (for example if you invite another user who is in the middle of your path to play) then they will not receive experience points and story progress until they reach the same level”.

It is therefore a dynamic solution, which changes according to the situation. However, Fergusson recommends that, if you find yourself playing with a group that doesn’t usually advance together, then “it is always best to have the player who is further back in the progression of the story”. In this way the latter obtains the progress from the completion of the quests.

However, Fergusson also reported that it’s not a big deal to mix players of different skill levels: “One of my favorite features is that the game scales the difficulty individually for each player,” he explained, ” So beyond the progress in terms of quests, you can also put a level 1 with a level 30 to play together and it would still be funbecause the game scales optimally for them and even the new player doesn’t have to hide behind a corner.”

It is not yet clear how this dynamic scaling system takes place based on each player, but it seems that Blizzard has nevertheless thought of a solution capable of guaranteeing different possible situations in multiplayer. In recent days, the Server Slam beta for Diablo 4 has been staged, with the game that is preparing to be the “darkest and most tragic” of the saga, on the history front.