The Urus Performante SCV12 Special Edition is the thickest yet.

Some exclusive car brands can sell so many cars that you wonder to what extent they are still exclusive. The luxury brands can parry that very easily with various models and otherwise through special editions.

And sometimes there are special editions to honor special editions, like this Lamborghini Urus Performante SCV12 Special Edition. This car is specifically there to put the Essenza SCV12 in the spotlight.

Raw edge

The basis of the Lamborghini Urus Performante SCV12 Special Edition is the Urus in Performante trim. That is the extra light, extra analogue and extra purist version of Lamborghini’s success number. The engine is ‘unfortunately’ still the 4.0 V8 biturbo, for a moment we had the hope that Lamborghini would spoon in a V12. It is always historically justified, because the LM002 also had a V12.

Of course everything is relative, but the Performante has that raw edge that the standard Urus does not have. And actually you need at least a Performante to get the Lamborghinibadge to be somewhat worthy.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante SCV12 Special Edition has been curated by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam department. The color scheme is the same as the Essenza SCV12.

So many black (carbon) details and a racing number on the side. High-gloss black 23-inch wheels are standard, as are high-gloss black brake calipers. Of course there is a choice of various wheels.

Urus Performante SCV12 remains rare

In the interior there is a whole lot of alcantara and carbon fiber present. There is of course no wood inlay or anything, but black anodized aluminum. Very very tight. Of course, the necessary badges are not missing to remind you that this is really something very special.

And special it is! Lamborghini will make 40 copies of the Urus Performante SCV12 Special Edition. Interested? Yes, you can buy one, but on the condition that you have an Essenza SCV12 in your collection.

Lamborghini is not the first brand to use this tactic. Group brother Porsche did something similar a few years ago in 2011. The Porsche 911 Turbo S ‘Edition 918 Spyder’ was a special edition specifically for people who had a 918 Spyder on order.

Those people were ‘allowed’ to buy such an Edition 918 Spyder. The Edition 918 Spyder is the only Porsche with those bright green brake calipers without being a hybrid. Then you know that too.

