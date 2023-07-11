During the livestream dedicated to Diablo 4 aired last week, the development team has suggested to all those players who struggle to find new incentives to play once they have reached the maximum level of take a break and play something elsethen return when a new Season is released and the unreleased content that accompanies it.

“When you have achieved all goals and done the things that matter to you, and you want to take time off to play something else for a while, that’s fine,” said Diablo 4 associate director Joe Piepiora.

“We do the same thing. But when a season arrives and there are new things to discover, it’s a great time to come back, particularly if you’ve enjoyed playing before, it’s exactly the time you should come back and check out Diablo 4.”

“I’ll be honest, when the next WoW expansion comes out [World of Warcraft]there’s a chance I’ll play World of Warcraft for a while,” added lead game producer Tim Ismay. “But it’s nice to know that there’s a point where I can go back to Diablo 4 and that everyone is on an equal footing”.

The suggestion of Piepiora and colleagues is flawless and is probably the same one that any player dedicated to long-running live service titles would give. After all, sooner or later a period of tiredness could arrive and in these cases the best thing is to take a break, perhaps alternating with other games in the meantime, and then return once the desire has returned or there are new stimulating contents to try.

However, it is pleasing that this advice comes from the developers, who on the contrary would have every interest in keeping users glued to their game for as long as possible.