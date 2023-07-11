A recent study carried out by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) of the Ministry of Health has revealed alarming data on the use of contraceptive methods among young people in Mexico.

According to the National Survey of Health and Nutrition (Ensanut) Continuous 2022, the 22.8% of people between the ages of 12 and 19 started their sexual life in 2022, but more than 20% of them did not use any contraceptive method in their first relationship.

The study, which was based on interviews with more than 3,500 young people between the ages of 10 and 19, also showed that 17.5% of young people You did not use any contraceptive method in your last sexual relationship.

These figures are cause for concern, since the beginning of sexual life is a crucial moment in a person’s life and can have significant implications for their sexual and reproductive health in the future.

It is especially worrying that 30.5% of young women did not use any contraceptive method at their first sexual relationship, compared to 12.0% of men. In addition, the study revealed that 37% of women between the ages of 12 and 19 who began their sexual life reported having been pregnant.

Failure to use contraception can lead to unwanted pregnancies and increase the risk of sexually transmitted infections. It is essential that young people have access to accurate information and sexual education to make informed decisions about their sexuality and protect their health.

The study also highlighted the importance of proper prenatal and postnatal care. Approximately 65.2% of adolescents and 87.9% of adult women received timely and frequent prenatal care. However, there is still room for improvement to ensure that all women receive the quality care they need during pregnancy and postpartum.

The results of this study are a wake-up call for health authorities and society in general. It is critical that urgent action be taken to ensure that young people have access to information and services that enable them to make responsible decisions and protect their sexual and reproductive health. Education and prevention are key to building a healthier future for our youth.