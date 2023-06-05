Blizzard has come up with a pretty brilliant way to celebrate the launch day of Diablo 4set for June 6, 2023: donate bloodthus taking a day and being able to pass all the time playingas well as doing a positive thing for the community.

As we can also see from the small trailer published precisely to promote this particular initiative, Blizzard is really serious and invites everyone to go and donate blood for the day of tomorrow, June 6, 2023.

“There is a way to free yourself from your busy schedule and play Diablo IV all day during launch day,” reads the message posted by the team, “Donate blood at any center withdrawalstake part in the battle against Lilith”.

Blizzard therefore encourages all fans and not only to take part in the epic battle against Lilith, but also to go to the nearest blood collection center to donate blood, one of the elements that most distinguishes the historic franchise and this new chapter from a narrative point of view .

The campaign promoted by Blizzard and supported by personalities from the world of gaming and entertainment aims to carry out a awareness on the decline in blood and plasma donations, essential both for transfusions and for the production of life-saving drugs.

Among the other initiatives for the launch of Diablo 4 we have also seen the Diabolical Comedy, the story of Diablo written in Dantesque style, while we remember the date and times of the release on PC and console reconfirmed by Blizzard.