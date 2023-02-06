YE Monday, February 6, 2023, 01:05



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has alerted on social networks about a new case of ‘phishing’, that is, fraud over the Internet. There is a campaign, supplanting their identity, in which

reports an unpaid fine. In that email, the user is asked to fill out a form and send it to a mailbox. The message does not appear to contain any spelling or writing errors, making it more difficult to identify it as fraudulent.

However, the link that accompanies the message redirects you to a URL that automatically downloads a ZIP file, which if we unzip it will infect the computer, for example. It may look like a text format like an invoice or document (PDF or DOC), but it is a Windows executable (MSI or EXE) that when activated

will extract all our bank details of the electronic device that we have used.

Specifically, it is a Trojan-type malware that is characterized by extracting bank information. There are different variants, but among its most common features, this Trojan would allow cybercriminals to perform actions such as manipulating windows, recording keystrokes, and obtaining addresses from the victim’s browser.

Thus, the DGT insists that if an email is received from the Infringement Administration, from the address ‘[email protected]’, that the user knows that this address has no relationship with the official domain of the DGT .

How to act



The Internet User Security Office explains that, if you have received the fraudulent email, clicked on the ‘Download Invoice’ option and downloaded the file, but not executed it, first of all, do not reply to the email under any circumstances, since cybercriminals could contact that mailbox again. Delete the downloaded file and mark the received mail as spam.

Otherwise, if you have run the downloaded file, isolate the device from the network you are connected to so that the possible infection does not spread to other devices. Perform a full scan with your antivirus and proceed to disinfect it. If in doubt, consider doing a factory reset of the device to ensure a complete wipe (it is advisable to back up any information you want to keep).

It also takes screenshots and saves email and communications related to the matter to have evidence of fraud and thus be able to use it to file a complaint with the State Security Forces and Bodies.

Finally, and to obtain evidence certifying the content of domains, you can use online witnesses. In this case, the DGT offers a citizen service telephone number, 060.