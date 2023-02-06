The new year has started with the automotive employers pointing out the low sales of electric cars in Spain, a situation that threatens to affect employment and industrial plans.

“If you don’t sell zero emissions in a country, what’s the point of making them there?”wondered the president of the Spanish association of manufacturers (Anfac)

Wayne Griffiths.

In January, car sales amounted to 64,147 units, an increase of 51% compared to last year, but still far (26%) from the data achieved in 2020. In the field of zero-emission vehicles, these reached the 3,321 operations, a boom of 84.4%. However, these figures represent only 5.1% of the total, well below the 20% environment that Anfac considers adequate.

Unlike other European countries, in ours plug-in hybrids are more popular than 100% electric, and the first month resulted in 4,108 registrations, an increase of 27.9%. In quota, this translates into 6.4%, for a total of 11.5% of vehicles with a Zero label.

Dacia Spring /



Dacia



1.- Dacia Spring – 282 units



The Dacia Spring is the most affordable electric vehicle on the market. And as such, it has been the one that has led the ranking of registrations in this segment. With a starting price of 20,555 euros and a widespread presence in car sharing services, this model has become one of the most present zero emissions in Spain. This year, the brand launches a more powerful version, with 48 kW.

Tesla Model Y /



Tesla



2.- Tesla Model Y – 233 units



The SUV based on the Model 3 is manufactured on three different continents: China, the US and Germany. Since its introduction in 2021, it has become one of the brand’s most popular offers, which combines the most demanded silhouette on the market with a price considerably below the brand’s other zero-emission SUV, Model X. In Spain it is available with three engines, 299, 367 and 462 horsepower with a price starting at 48,200 euros.

Fiat 500e /



Fiat



3.- Fiat 500e – 231 Units



Hot on Tesla’s heels is Stellantis’ zero-emissions city car, the Fiat 500e. Its price is intermediate between the Spring and the Model Y, starting at 30,100 euros. It is one of the first cars of the French-Italian-American consortium to go full electrification and it is no longer possible to buy a combustion 500 outside the Abarth sports brand. Its 23.7 kWh battery gives it a WLTP autonomy of 180 km.

Ford Kuga PHEV /



Ford



1.- Ford Kuga PHEV- 327 units



This ‘Made-in-Spain’ model has 56 km of electric autonomy, which gives it the DGT Zero label and a combined power of the 224-horsepower plug-in hybrid system, plenty for versatile driving, with reduced consumption in the city and figures as low as 4.5 liters per 100 for longer distance journeys. The prices of the PHEV range start from 37,848 euros, but those of the combustion Kuga from 28,000.

Lynk&Co 01 /



Lynk&Co 01



2.- Lynk&Co 01 – 291 sales



One of the lesser-known brands of the Geely Group – they also control Volvo, Polestar or Lotus – arrived in Spain in 2022 with a subscription model for 500 euros per month for its 01 plug-in hybrids. Since then, the fee has risen by 50 euros and has been has allowed the purchase of the model, which mechanically shares much with the plug-in Volvo XC40. Its price starts at 44,500 euros and has 261 CV of power.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class 250e /



Mercedes Benz



3.- Mercedes-Benz Class A 250e – 199 units



Closing out the PHEV podium is the

mercedes a-class, available both in its five-door or saloon versions. Its engine has 218 horsepower, which allows it to reach 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. Advances in technique allow autonomy to improve with each generation and with Class A, this already exceeds 70 kilometers in zero emission mode, more than enough to get the Zero label.