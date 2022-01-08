Deysi Araujo was another of the personalities of the Peruvian celebrity who had a bad time during the strong earthquake of 5.6 registered northeast of Lima, last Friday, January 7. The model revealed that she was very scared by the loud noise made by her windows, since she lives in the district of San Juan de Lurigancho.

“I swear I was scared, because the glass in my window began to vibrate horrible and I thought I was going to burst. I was in my living room, I had fallen asleep on the furniture and from the living room I called my son and asked him to come see my mother, who now I have her in my house taking care of her ”, he asserted for Trome.

Likewise, the influencer recalled that, in these situations, the emergency backpack must be ready and, in addition, she said that no unfortunate events occurred in her area. “Yes, I saw the landslides on the news, but thank God there were no victims. Of course, you have to be vigilant and have your backpack ready to leave the house if things get complicated, “he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Brunella Horna tells how the earthquake happened in Lima: “I called Richard crying”

Flavia Laos ended up without clothes on the street during a strong earthquake

Minutes after the earthquake that woke up the citizens of Lima and Callao, Flavia Laos recounted the embarrassing incident with her mother. The actress, a product of her fear of earthquakes, ran from her house to the street without clothes. “I ended up on the track without clothes, and my mother covering me, I trembling with my heart in my mouth because I am too afraid of tremors,” he said through his Instagram stories.

Jasmine Pinedo came out in her underwear after a strong shaking

The + Espectáculos host was surprised when she recounted how the 5.6 magnitude earthquake happened. Jazmín Pinedo acknowledged being very ashamed after having gone out in her underwear to the street. “Mine was embarrassing,” he mentioned. “I really ask my neighbors for a favor, the six people I came across: ‘Don’t record me, and if they recorded me, then don’t upload it. I came out in a bra, “he said with laughter.