The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) again this year to be held in person. One of the most important events in the technology sector reopened its doors in Las Vegas (USA) with the participation of about 2,200 companies, although with the physical absence of several technology giants – such as Google, Meta, Amazon , Lenovo and Microsoft–, who, due to the increase in cases of covid-19 due to the omicron variant, chose to make virtual presentations.

That was not the only impact of the pandemic, the event, which took place between January 5 and 7, was originally scheduled to take place over four days, but it was decided to cancel the day on Saturday, January 8.

Even so, the fair surprised with news in sectors such as automotive, health, agronomy and entertainment. Among the innovations are cars that can change color, devices that increasingly bring the concept of the metaverse, humanoid robots, among others. We tell you some of the most surprising aspects.

one. . A vehicle that can change color according to need

Can you imagine your car changing color with the push of a button? Well, this is already a reality, the BMW company presented the BMW iX Flow, a vehicle that uses electrophoretic technology, which is a technique for the separation of molecules according to their mobility in an electric field, to change colors from black to white or combine black and white in a kaleidoscope of graphics on the surface of their bodywork. This not only does not have an aesthetic impact, but it allows to change to a light tone while driving at high temperatures, generating greater efficiency and thermal regulation within the vehicle. This technology works through an application that operates through a wrap designed to cover the car.

2. Jackets that give the metaverse a boost

The announcement that Facebook made last year – now Meta – to become a company focused on the metaverse put this concept on everyone’s lips, which raises a network of always-active virtual environments in which many people can interact with each other. At CES, some devices are betting that this is a reality, the Spanish startup Owo unveiled a jacket equipped with different sensors, which are synchronized with a mobile application, which allow people to feel hugs or even blows on the the virtual reality. The user has the option of adjusting the intensity of each sensation. The device is priced close to $ 450 and is expected to be on the market later this year.

3. Humanoid robots reach another level

If someone stole the glances at CES it was Ameca, a humanoid robot that is able to speak, answer different questions and recreate human-like facial movements in great detail. This equipment, which was developed by the British company Engineered Arts, mixes artificial intelligence and machine learning, and can blink, raise the eyebrows and articulate the mouth in a very natural way. Ameca was joined by the Pedia-Roid robot, which is the size of a child and is focused on medical training. This humanoid seeks to realistically simulate the behavior of a minor who does not want to receive medical treatment, including movements and sounds.

4. ‘Wearables’ 2.0: a bet to improve health through data

Wearable or wearable devices have been gaining a space in the preference of users in recent years, hand in hand with watches and smart glasses, but this is not the only option in this segment. The Circular Ring was presented at the great technology fair, a ring that has microsensors and seeks to offer the person more than 140 physical parameters, such as body temperature, heart rate and respiration. But this is not the only thing, the Japanese company Quantum Operation revealed the prototype of a bracelet that continuously measures the level of glucose in the blood, without patients with diabetes having to use needles to perform this measurement.

5. . Autonomous tractors, a step further for an automated field

Through a smartphone, a farmer can plow large areas of his crop or weed. That is the bet of the John Deere tractor company, which presented an unmanned tractor that combines different technologies and GPS, to achieve this goal. The vehicle has twelve integrated cameras with artificial intelligence that allow the machine to stop automatically if it detects any type of obstacle and informs the user through a signal. Likewise, the startup Naïo showed a robot that removes weeds from the ground, as well as OZ, a little helper capable of digging or furrowing, and Dino, a machine that can weed crops in rows.

TECHNOSPHERE