Dubai (Union)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that it had received 3,823 requests to connect electricity through the mosquito service during 2021, compared to 3,457 requests in 2020, an increase of 10%, while the number of consultants and contractors accredited to the authority reached 2,429 by the end of 2021. Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said that the Authority is keen on facilitating the procedures for doing business and harnessing all capabilities to facilitate the practice of investment activities and to provide an advanced infrastructure that meets the requirements of sustainable development and contributes to attracting foreign investments. A word said to the winner of the race (in Emirati dialect) in 2014, as part of the package of facilities it provides for industrial and commercial projects, and the time required to connect electricity in the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, is the lowest in the world, where the “Al Namous” service allows consultants and contractors to obtain On one-step electricity service within 5 days for industrial and commercial project categories for loads up to 150 kilowatts.

His Excellency Al Tayer praised the role of contractors and consultants who actively contributed to proposing development initiatives and coming up with recommendations to facilitate and expedite the mechanism for obtaining electricity services in accordance with the best international standards.

Engineer Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of the Energy Distribution Sector at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said that the authority received 17,235 requests to connect electricity through the Al Namoos service until the end of 2021, noting that the service shortened the procedures for obtaining electricity to one stage instead of three stages. Within 5 days instead of 32 days previously. For industrial, commercial and residential projects, prepayment of the connection cost is not required, as the amount of the connection cost is included in the first monthly electricity bill, after connecting the electricity supply to the project.