As part of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Space-D program, the Authority’s Research and Development Center has developed an adaptive Internet of Things device to connect ground-based sensors with satellites and terrestrial networks.

The device is equipped with all the connectivity requirements of operational and physical technologies and Internet of Things protocols to support LoRa, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy.

The device is designed to suit various industrial applications such as service institutions, infrastructure, asset monitoring, agriculture, smart cities, fleet management and others.

The device has a long battery life, supporting various LoRa and LoRaWAN network protocols to ensure direct communication with multiple satellites and the terrestrial network, which contributes to a significant reduction in the number of devices and operational costs.

The device complies with international standards for the security of Internet of Things devices, including the security of operational processes. The device was designed, manufactured and fully tested in the Research and Development Center, and its structure was manufactured in the center’s laboratories using 3D printing.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, ​​praised the efforts of researchers and national cadres working in the center to benefit from space technologies and the fourth industrial revolution, and to employ advanced tools and laboratories provided by DEWA, ​​to create the best solutions and technologies that would support the sector. space in the United Arab Emirates, creating specialized use systems for the production, transmission and distribution of electricity and water, and improving the management of the energy network and water transmission and distribution networks, which contributes to consolidating the authority’s leadership and distinction as one of the most innovative service institutions in the world.

His Excellency Al Tayer added: “We are working to achieve the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to promote the localization of space industries, and to enable our national cadres to continue developing the space sector. We aim, through the Authority’s space program, to be Nano-satellite technology is complementary to the terrestrial Internet of Things communications network to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the authority’s operations and support the digitization of energy and water networks in order to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of planning, operation and preventive maintenance of the production, transmission and distribution sectors, smart networks and electric vehicle charging stations, in addition to reducing costs and improving the investment of the authority’s assets. In addition to transferring knowledge and expertise and training national cadres in the Authority.

The Research and Development Center contributes to achieving national aspirations in the field of space, as the center designed and developed the Authority’s first nano-artificial satellite of the type (3U) “Dewa-Sat-1” in the center, and its second nano-satellite of the type (6U) “Dewa-Sat-2”. “. The Authority was the first service organization in the world to use nano-satellites to improve the operations, maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks.

For his part, Engineer Walid bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence Sector at the authority, pointed out that the authority is taking advantage of the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to provide added value to the data received from its Internet of Things stations via the constellation network of satellites. DEWA uses the digital IoT platform hosted in its own data center and managed by the Data Center for Integrated Solutions (Moro), the backbone of DEWA Digital, to enable terrestrial communications of developed IoT devices and to display the data collected.