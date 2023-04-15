The agri-food industry of TexasUnited States, is living the worst tragedy in its history after last Monday night an explosion and subsequent fire killed at least 18 thousand cattle Southfork Dairy Farms.

In fact an employee was also injured by being trapped in the building. She is currently being treated by the medical staff at the UMC hospital in Lubbock, where she has been reported in a delicate state of health.

This tragedy was lamented this Friday by the head of the Texas Department of Agriculture, Commissioner Sid Miller, who uploaded a post to his social networks in which he asked for union and prayers.

“Friends, words cannot fully express our shock and horror at the devastating fire from Monday’s dairy barn in Dimmitt, Texas… I ask all Texans to keep the Castro County ag community and the ag worker injured in the fire in their thoughts and prayers,” wrote Sid Miller.

Unofficially, it has been said that the explosion at Dimmitt’s South Fork dairy farm was caused by machinery overheating, igniting the methane that cows naturally produce through manure, however investigations are still ongoing.

However, it has been the Texas agriculture commissioner who has clarified that investigations into “the deadliest barn fire for cattle in Texas history” are still ongoing and that due to the magnitude of the tragedy “the investigation and cleaning may take some time.”

He also added that once the causes of the explosion and fire that killed 18,000 Milky cows will be informed in order that “they can be avoided in the future“.

Some videos were published on social networks in which the agony that the cattle went through when they were trapped in the fire at the Southfork Dairy Farms dairy farm was heard. (Capture)

In addition to the 18,000 carcasses, Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera told reporters that some cows survivedhowever some of them “are wounded to the point where they will have to be destroyed.”

He Animal Welfare Institute (AWI) He has also cataloged this barn fire as the deadliest and revealed that each of the animals were valued at about $2,000, so it is estimated that the losses for the industry and the company Southfork Dairy Farms would amount to 36 million dollars.

Others are listed in the AWI records. deadly fires in stables such as the one registered in 2020 at a facility in Bloomfield, Nebraska, in which 400,000 chickens died and the one registered in 2021 in Waseca County, Minnesota, where 12,000 pigs died.

