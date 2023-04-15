Washington. The US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday granted a long-awaited permit allowing Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch its Starship rocket into orbit for the first time, clearing the way for a test flight crucial to the company’s goals in space.

SpaceX envisions Starship as a fully reusable transportation system to carry astronauts and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

“Following a comprehensive permit review process, the FAA determined that SpaceX met all safety, environmental, political, payload, airspace integration, and financial responsibility requirements,” the FAA said in a statement Friday, which added that the permit is valid for five years.

The launch, which would take place from the company’s Starbase rocket facility in Boca Chica, Texas, is scheduled for Monday, April 17, the company said on Twitter.

Regulatory notifications filed early Friday indicate liftoff could occur anytime between 5:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Central US Time.