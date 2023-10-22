IIn the US state of Michigan, the leader of a synagogue was found dead not far from her home. Samantha Woll, leader of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was found dead by rescue workers in Detroit on Saturday (local time) “with multiple stab wounds to her body,” police said. A trail of blood led officers to the 40-year-old’s nearby home, “where the crime probably occurred,” it continued. According to police, the motive for the crime was still unclear. Police asked the FBI to assist in the investigation.

The incident came amid rising tensions between Jewish and Muslim communities in the US following Hamas’ major attack on Israel on October 7 and subsequent Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip.

Police Chief James White urged patience and warned against jumping to conclusions before “all available evidence has been reviewed.”

Woll was active in the Democratic Party and worked for U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, the Detroit Free Press reported. She also actively supported an organization that brought together young Muslims and Jews.

A statement on the synagogue’s Facebook page said: “We are shocked and saddened by the unexpected death of our board chair, Samantha Woll.”