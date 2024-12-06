Detective Murciano and Zorrorífico Foxer: “It would be cool to interview Óscar Puente and give him a Lego excavator”

Foxer Foxer and Detective Murciano are a two-person army. They walk and turn each corner as if testing the air, as if returning home from the manga room where, by the way, Goku – or at least his voice actor in Spanish – asked Antonio, the Detective, for a photo. In the breath between the Radio Murcia headquarters and the legendary Rincón del Chapas bar, three other people want to immortalize themselves with the fashionable kids. And it is no wonder; Detective proudly boasts: “We are two 18-year-old kids bursting the prime time of this country.”

Nothing human is foreign to them. They smile at those who come to greet them in the same way they smile at a fifth of beer, a simple hamburger, or at pointed questions so wickedly that they are practically rhetorical: “Do you think all this would have happened if you had gone to El Hormiguero?” . But they have no intention of making enemies.

It’s been a little over a week since their lives changed; His class from the FP degree in Video, DJ and Sound at the IES Ramón y Cajal in Murcia decided to attend La Revuelta, David Broncano’s program, and since then they have become as famous as George Bush, David Beckham or the role aluminum.

Foxer speaks holding back his laughter. Antonio can’t help it. Pedro, the waiter at Rincón del Chapas and probably as famous in the city as his two famous clients, vaguely recognizes them: “The famous, the famous, look at them.” Murcia is unfathomable. So much so, in fact, that in recent years, the murcian has become fashionable, for better or worse – almost always for worse – as far as humor is concerned, reaching the point that the town of Lepe has finally obtained a break after decades in the eye of the hurricane of jokes and malicious stereotypes.

Why do you think they laugh at us? –we asked–. “Man, we have given rise to this with certain characters that have emerged from here, Follana, Cieza’s Chucky… Nah, it’s a joke, it was just to give an example of memes from here, but people, in general, take us for little characters weirdos, people who live isolated from the real world, and that’s not the case either. Well, in our case yes, but normally no.”

Comedy is a victimless accident, a crime so perfect that no one is harmed. Antonio and Arturo react to things and talk about them without turning it into a performance: “We were at the Manga Fair and they told us to do a meet and greet. Suddenly, Goku appeared, and asked me for a photo; I told him, did Goku just ask me for a photo? Why am I interviewing him? and there we were in the meet and greet interviewing the voice of Goku and the voice of Kaito and suddenly this appears [Foxer] smoking and he stares at me and trips and blows out all the lights. And it falls; I told him: “compadre… my god”, but nothing. I wish it was on purpose.”

Contacting them became an odyssey: their followers multiplied tenfold in just a few hours, and message requests on social networks exploded, making communication unfeasible; but Detective Murciano had been working in an antique store, Cazatesoros Murcia – nothing is coincidental here – and through his former boss we were able to talk to him; “If I only worked there for two weeks, how did you know?” he said.

Fame has turned their lives upside down and hasn’t changed them at all; Needless to say, in ten days, there isn’t much room to change, but Foxer and the Detective continue to throw their hands up when, in the middle of the interview, companies contact them on Instagram.

Are you afraid that the ‘Broncano effect’ will wear off and, with it, your public career? “Let’s see, I don’t care because this [de una manera u otra] It’s going to make me find a job, and if I find a job I’ll be able to have a life. Just because the cameras aren’t watching me all the time won’t mean that I haven’t done something successful, or that what I’m currently doing is wrong. It will mean that fewer people care, of course. Well okay. Well, very good.”

“A week ago, a hundred times fewer people cared about me and I was very happy,” they continue. “Well, that’s it. And not only do the doors open; There is no need to close the back ones. You can always go back to the same thing. I am a normal person and I remain a normal person. It hasn’t changed my way of being a person. In a week, how people relate to me has changed, not how I relate to others. “I don’t behave any differently than I did a month or a year ago.”

For the moment, they have to take advantage of the momentum. Foxer has already had contacts with well-known musical artists in their respective genres; some of them indecipherable due to the ambient noise of the recorder and the intricate Murcian accent of the conversation – none of the participants grew up more than 200 meters from the Segura River.

“I started making music in 2021, when I was 15 years old. Yes, more or less. Because between 2021 and 2022 there was a bit of an apogee, I don’t know if that’s the word, of hyperpop, I started a little with that movement. Not even God knew me either, although some did follow me like Faxu, I think; any of these.” However, appearances on Broncano’s show have balanced the balance, at least for Antonio. “Before I had more haters that now, in proportion, so it’s okay. The other day someone asked me if I was happy with being Broncano’s dog and I answered of course, don’t bother me; Call it what you want, I call myself a Successful Man.”

Its format draws a lot from the influence of Mister Jagger, founding father of Spanish post-ironic histrionics and also recently signed to RTVE like Broncano and his team. However, everything, Antonio explains, ends up coming from abroad: “The vast majority of things that happen in Spain are a distant echo of things that are done in the United States with more money, more budget, more intervention by the platforms of social networks, more impact in the country and more everything. I don’t know, all the boxing trends, the Ibai Llanos boxing evenings… that’s what Logan Paul and those people have been doing there for years and years. Now they are with Jake Paul and Myke Tyson… they play on a different scale. Maybe in 2030 we will have Martillo Smith against Montepinar, or what do I know?

For the moment they have to live with the rest of an academic year that, for whatever reason, is going to be more similar to that of Harry Potter than that of two normal kids.

They say that their classes have never been normal: “Ten days after starting class, a classmate opened a fire extinguisher in a classroom. In other words, from here we send you a big hug, partner. He opened an electric fire extinguisher. Electric. I ended up intoxicated, I spent two very bad days. And without knowing each other at all.”

The “solution” that was taken then to get rid of the smell was to start smoking vapers, they say, but it didn’t work. “I had jumped up to the silent fire alarm, everything was full of dust, we asked for a broom… how ridiculous. The director came and asked who it was and we all kept quiet, until one confessed and said that the problem was that he didn’t know how to use the fire extinguisher. In the end the thing came to nothing, but what a laugh. Numerous antics at school, and outside, performing, too.”

Asking for the sake of asking, we ask about another famous interviewer, Vito Quiles: “I don’t like what he does because of how, not because of who he is or what he does. But you can’t go around saying you’re a journalist without being one; But doing what he did to Broncano, treacherously going to interview him to play the hero with the people who follow him and cutting the videos that look like that episode of The Simpsons, the problem is when you want to manipulate an interview and they make you look bad.” .

Among his dream interviews are “the greats of Spain”: Melendi, Fito, Robe or Dani Martín, “who is precisely on tour, nudge-nudge, wink-wink.” Minister Óscar Puente also seems like a good profile: “It would be cool to give him some Lego pieces, a Lego excavator or something like that.”

To aspire, let it not be lacking; The abrupt fame has not caught them so off and they are comfortable with their new celebrity status. Antonio, in fact, had already dealt with personalities and senior leaders of Murcian society since he was little: “I shook hands with Ballesta [alcalde de Murcia] when I was in fifth grade. Like Donald Trump, who I read could govern from prison if necessary, the dream of Jesús Gil. “I was in Andorra, calm, just tourism, and I have a photo somewhere in a jacuzzi and they started to compare me to him.”