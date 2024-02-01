Rada deputy Kornienko: we need to overcome corruption to become a member of the EU and NATO

Ukraine needs to overcome corruption to qualify for membership in the European Union (EU) and NATO. First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Kornienko named this condition for the country’s membership in associations to the agency Ukrinform.

“If we are applying to join the EU, if we are applying to join NATO, if we are applying to receive large amounts of big aid, we must be the best, not arouse any suspicion, no corrupt things should happen,” he said.

The Ukrainian side understands that this is not only a demand from European allies, but also from those on the front line, the deputy added. Kornienko emphasized that now it is necessary to achieve the absence of corruption in the country.