Late in the day, Oleksiy Aristovich, an adviser to Zelensky, said Anthony Blinken and Lloyd Austin had arrived in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president said, yesterday, Saturday, that he will meet the US defense and foreign ministers in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday.

He added that he will discuss with Blinken and Austin the types of weapons they need Ukraine To counter the Russian military operation.

Zelensky expressed his hope that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, would be able to “come to support the Ukrainian people” in Kyiv when the security situation permits.

It is noteworthy that the visit of Austin and Blinken is the first of its kind by representatives of the US government to Ukraine, since February 24, the date of the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.