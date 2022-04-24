Colombia vs. Uruguay, live: the women’s team seeks a place in the World Cup

The Colombian Women’s National Team is played today in the South American U-20 tournament in Chile, they will have a place in the World Cup of the category that will be played this year in Costa Rica, and to achieve one of the two places (the other already has Brazil), it will be enough for them to draw against Uruguay, on the last day of the final quadrangular (4 pm TV de Señal Colombia and DirecTV Sports).

Colombia has 3 points, as a result of its victory against Venezuela (3-0) and its goal difference is zero, that is, the same as the Uruguayan team, but in case of a tie today, it will qualify for the next tiebreaker item that are the goals in favor: there Colombia has 3, against 2 from Uruguay.

Colombia has gone from less to more in the South American. After a weak start drawing against Argentina and against Venezuela, in the first phase, they shook with victories against Peru and Chile. Thus, they qualified for the final phase where they had a hard blow against the favorite Brazil (3-0). However, its solid victory against Venezuela put it in the race and with great options to qualify for the World Cup that will be played in August. The team knows that with the tie they achieve their objective, but they assure that they will look for victory, so as not to take risks against a complicated rival that against Brazil barely lost 1-0.

