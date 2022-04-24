Colombia vs. Uruguay, live: the women’s team seeks a place in the World Cup

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The Colombian U-20 women’s team is very close to qualifying for the World Cup.
Colombian Football Federation
The Colombian U-20 women’s team is very close to qualifying for the World Cup.
They face each other this Sunday in the closing of the South American sub-20.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 24, 2022, 04:00 PM
The Colombian Women’s National Team is played today in the South American U-20 tournament in Chile, they will have a place in the World Cup of the category that will be played this year in Costa Rica, and to achieve one of the two places (the other already has Brazil), it will be enough for them to draw against Uruguay, on the last day of the final quadrangular (4 pm TV de Señal Colombia and DirecTV Sports).
Colombia has 3 points, as a result of its victory against Venezuela (3-0) and its goal difference is zero, that is, the same as the Uruguayan team, but in case of a tie today, it will qualify for the next tiebreaker item that are the goals in favor: there Colombia has 3, against 2 from Uruguay.
this is how the game goes
First time
Colombia 0
Uruguay 0
lineups
Colombia has gone from less to more in the South American. After a weak start drawing against Argentina and against Venezuela, in the first phase, they shook with victories against Peru and Chile. Thus, they qualified for the final phase where they had a hard blow against the favorite Brazil (3-0). However, its solid victory against Venezuela put it in the race and with great options to qualify for the World Cup that will be played in August. The team knows that with the tie they achieve their objective, but they assure that they will look for victory, so as not to take risks against a complicated rival that against Brazil barely lost 1-0.
SPORTS
April 24, 2022, 04:00 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Uruguay #live #womens #team #seeks #place #World #Cup
Leave a Reply