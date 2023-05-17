A South African official said today, Wednesday, that the leaders of six African countries are seeking to broker a cease-fire in Russia’s war against Ukraine, as they plan to meet the heads of the two countries early next month, according to the “Bloomberg” news agency.

Zain Dangor, director general of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, told lawmakers in an online meeting that details of the trip were being finalized and there were plans to visit Moscow and Kiev in early June.

“The leaders of the six countries will move between the two capitals to participate in facilitating peace talks until they reach at least a ceasefire,” Danjour added.

South Africa is scheduled to host a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in early June, while preparing to host a summit of leaders of the five-nation economic bloc in August.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to attend the June meeting.

Dangor said South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will meet her Ukrainian counterpart in Portugal in the coming days to discuss the African initiative.

Bloomberg quoted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as saying in Cape Town in a joint statement with visiting Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday that a delegation of African heads of state plans to travel to Moscow and Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, to present the plan as soon as possible. . Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Egypt and South Africa will all be part of the mediation effort.