Architecture | Finland declares death to the water toilet in Venice

Finland participates in the Venice Architecture Biennale this year with an ensemble that is about.. well, how would you put it?

We can talk about sanitation, we can talk about sewers, we can talk about nutrient cycling. However, you can’t get over or around the fact that it’s about pee and poop and what happens to them after the poop is wiped.

At the core of the Finnish pavilion is – quite concretely – the Finnish huussi.

Biennial there are still a few weeks until the opening, when the curator of the Finnish Pavilion, an artist-architect Arja Renell answer the phone.

Arja Renell

He seems to be in a hurry to emphasize the social and ecological importance of the exhibition, so that the conversation does not go completely on the line of toilet humor. There are good reasons why Renell and the group Dry Collective he assembled – architects Emmi Middle Series, Barbara Motta, Eero Renell and Janne Teräsvirta and graphic designer Antero Jokinen -want to get architects to think about Finnish huus:

The climate crisis and drought are already tormenting a large part of the world as a result of our consumption habits. In developed countries, however, 30 percent of household domestic water is used for flushing the toilet, many tens of liters per day per person. On the other hand, 80 percent of the world’s wastewater flows untreated into the environment. It not only destroys the environment but also wastes nitrogen and other nutrients that could be used to fertilize the fields. Instead of utilizing these nutrients, we make chemical fertilizers with great effort and burdening the environment.

“I was stopped by the knowledge that each hectare of arable land needs one hundred kilograms of nitrogen per crop. The carbon footprint of the industrial production of nitrogen fertilizer per hectare is therefore the same as if I were to drive a petrol car from Helsinki to Venice”, says Arja Renell.

So there’s no point in being ashamed of toilet stuff. Clean water and food are essential for life, and our waste plays a major role in food production.

In the pavilion designed by Alvar Aalto, we are thinking about toilet issues this year.

How about then a traditional Finnish cottage house?

No wasted water, no wasted nutrients, no pollution – instead, nutrient-rich compost is produced. An ingenious small-scale sanitation solution, that is. Functional in the country, but admittedly a bit challenging in the city.

Curator Arja Renelli’s mother presents Finnish cabin shoes in the press materials.

“Of course, we understand that the world’s problems cannot be solved with shouting, because the world’s urbanization continues,” says Renell. The purpose is to spark a discussion about what a water-saving and nutrient-recycling sanitation system could mean on an urban scale. Mainly, the huussi exhibition wants to remind you that there are alternatives to the water toilet.

Architects like to talk about how they build a better world. This would be a real problem to solve, but is it too smelly for many architects? (A well-kept hooves doesn’t smell, though, as the front pages of the exhibition catalog remind us.)

We invented the water toilet only in the 19th century, and in the course of a couple of hundred years we have fallen in love with it. However, it is already outdated technology. Better solutions have been studied and piloted around the world. Just keep going!

Idea originated, perhaps surprisingly, from the toilet queues at the Venice Biennale. There aren’t too many toilets in the Biennale Park area, and they aren’t necessarily the highlight of the trip anyway.

When the biennale’s toilets came up, says Renell, it became clear to him that, despite the modernization efforts, rising water still washes a large part of the products of Venice’s toilet visits into the canals.

Despite the modernization efforts, you can still see small drains in Venice that take the toilet waste from the inside directly into the canal.

“The matter is quite shocking considering that Italy is a developed country,” says Renell.

“It spontaneously gave rise to the idea that we had to build here, after all.”

The next exhibition of the Finnish Pavilion of the Architecture Biennale was currently being searched for through an open call, and friends encouraged Renelli to suggest a topic of conversation.

It turned out that Renelli’s idea suited the biennale perfectly.

The main curator of this year’s Architecture Biennale is a Ghanaian-Scottish Lesley Lokko, who has chosen the theme of the biennale, which he named “Laboratory of the Future”, the architects of African countries and, more broadly, change and imagination. “It is difficult to build a better world without imagining it first,” he has said.

The Dutch pavilion also deals with ecosystems and water, while the Uruguayan pavilion deals with forestry. In the Chilean pavilion, we are thinking about restoring depleted soil, in the Georgian pavilion, water reservoirs, in the American pavilion, plastic waste.

When Approaching the Finnish pavilion, the first thing you see is an archaeological excavation, from which a broken toilet cistern sticks out. In the exhibition, we look at our attachment to the water toilet from the future, where many of the problems of our time have already been solved. The change of perspective brings playfulness to the exhausting problem, Renell hopes.

But now let’s reveal what is there in the Aalto pavilion:

Well, I screamed, of course. And what kind!

“It’s amazing, if I do say so myself! You thought there was a drop in the lens when the settings were being finalized,” Renell says.

Your biennial invitation invites you to audition.

There is no point in trying to attract demanding Architects with anything. The huussi structure that rises majestically in the middle of the pavilion is assembled from leftover pieces of clt wood boards (after all, it is part of the Finnish huussi tradition that the huussi is built from rough construction materials). The seat is made of durat, a Finnish composite material that is partially made of recycled plastic.

It’s a little disappointing, of course, that your shout is not in trial use, but only to be admired, partly due to the cumbersome permit bureaucracy.

Of course, it’s also good that the threshold for getting to know it is low, because the huussi concept is completely foreign in many countries. The Italian architect who is part of the work group had never heard of hussi, Renell explains. Many cultures simply dig a hole in the ground.

In the future, the Biennale Huussik will also be able to use it, because after the exhibition it will be moved to a neighboring island and taken over by the local residents’ association.

International guests are advised on the correct use of the huus.

“Today, architecture is presented far too much as a fashion phenomenon or as aesthetics for aesthetics’ sake, and quite unsustainable solutions are made for the sake of beauty,” says Renell. “It’s not my thing. I see that architecture can also be used in this way, to get people involved in change.”

Could the dry toilet of the future be like vegetarianism, long marginal and now commonplace? Or electric cars, which Tesla made fashionable at the latest?

Huussi – Imagining the future history of Sanitation at the Venice Architecture Biennale is open to the public from May 20 to November 26.