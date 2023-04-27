The information indicated that the apartment was inhabited by a person who was arrested by the Lebanese Army Intelligence last month.

It appears that the materials that exploded are remnants of the materials used by the detainee in the manufacture of bombs and explosives.

The explosion of the device resulted in the death of the detainee’s aunt and material damage to the house, in addition to a state of panic in the Al-Jamous area, where the apartment is located.

Lebanese news websites said that the explosion occurred in the middle of the house, due to a small device, while the accused’s aunt was cleaning the house.

Lebanese sources indicated that the apartment in which the explosion took place is the same one in which an explosion occurred several weeks ago, and it was raided, and the army then arrested a person who was preparing explosive devices.