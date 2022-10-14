With a majority of votes from the Maghreb Film Festival jury, Algerian director Abdelkrim Bahloul won the Grand Prix for the feature film for his work “Jenie”.

And theFilm critics acknowledge that Bahloul has stayed true to a classic with a ghost-world story that reflects Maghreb man’s perception of women.

And he said Member of the jury for the feature film at the Maghreb Festival in Oujda, Bachir Drais: “His view of cinema remained consistent with his personality, upbringing and living in Algeria.”

Drais added, to “Sky News Arabia,” “Today, the Maghreb needs directors who work with this honest, clean and understandable view.”

In the short film competition, the Moroccan film “On the Road” won the grand prize, while the jury awarded its special prize to the film “Al-Shifoura” directed by Mehdi Ayouch.

At the closing ceremony, the festival honored Algerian actress Malika Belbay, Moroccan poet Sameh Darwish and Moroccan actress Fadela Benmoussa.