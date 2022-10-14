Tank crews of the army of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) continue their well-coordinated work in the zone of the special military operation (SVO). On October 14, Izvestia war correspondent Alexander Safiulin spoke about the work of one of them.

Having received an order to advance to the location, the crew of the T-90 tank goes to a combat position in order to hit the next fortification of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Every day so several times. The crews move out, work out the task and then go to recharge, repair and receive new tasks, ” — the correspondent said.

While some machines are working at the front in the fields, others are undergoing repairs at this time. One of the T-72s recently came in from the front lines, and technicians are restoring the vehicle to get it back in service.

“There is no time to stand for a long time, because the faster we go further, the faster we will complete the combat mission. We have only one – to cover the battle lines where our guys are, ”said the military man with the call sign Orel.

“We check the equipment, whether the recoil devices are working. Machines work very hard, and it happens that parts fail,” — explained the tanker with the call sign Gulliver.

Earlier, on October 13, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that the intensity of shelling in the region is declining due to adequate retaliatory strikes by the Russian army. According to him, at the moment the intensity of shelling in the republic remains high, but still tends to decrease.

At the same time, Izvestia war correspondent Denis Kulaga spoke about the powerful offensive of Russian soldiers near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the DPR. According to him, all combat units on the front line are involved in the offensive. Tanks, with the support of aviation and artillery, as well as infantry, were sent to the attack.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.