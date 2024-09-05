According to the criteria of

Board commercial flights within the United States regulated by the federal government.

Entering federal government buildings or military installations.

Entering nuclear plants.

According to information from the United States government, to process your Real ID license and continue enjoying each of the benefits that this document grants throughout the national territorythe first thing you need to do is go to the Department of Motor Vehicles website (DMV) in your state. Once inside, you will need to follow these steps:

Gather your documents with the help of the checklist.

Complete the online application and upload your documents.

Be sure to save your confirmation code.

When visiting a DMV office, be sure to bring your documents and application confirmation code. Your confirmation code will act as an appointment. Check wait times before you go.

What documents are needed to obtain a Real ID license in the United States?



The DMV specifies that To apply for a REAL ID, you must submit the following documents:

A proof of identity document. This must include your date of birth and your full name (first, middle, and last).

This must include your date of birth and your full name (first, middle, and last). Two different printed proofs of residency. Both must show their mailing address, first and last name, with the same mailing address listed on their Real ID application. A child under 18 can use a residency document in their parent’s name by presenting a tracing document (such as a birth certificate) proving the relationship.

Both must show their mailing address, first and last name, with the same mailing address listed on their Real ID application. A child under 18 can use a residency document in their parent’s name by presenting a tracing document (such as a birth certificate) proving the relationship. Document proving legal status.

Real ID makes it easier to travel by air in the United States

What documents are valid for purchasing an identity and obtaining a Real ID license?

Each state’s DMV establishes the following: documents as valid to verify the identity of the Real ID license applicant:

Valid US passport or passport card (preferred).

Original or certified copy of U.S. birth certificate (issued by a city, county, or state vital statistics office). “Abbreviated” or “summary” certificates are not accepted.

Valid permanent resident card.

Foreign passport with valid U.S. visa and approved Form I-94.

Certificate of Naturalization or Certificate of U.S. Citizenship.

Certified copy of birth certificate from a U.S. territory.

Valid Employment Authorization Document (EAD) Card (I-766) or Valid/Expired EAD Card with Notice of Action (I-797 C).

Valid permanent resident card with notice of action (I-797 C) or notice of approval (I-797).

United States Certificate of Birth Abroad.

Valid foreign passport with the stamp “Processed for I-551”.

Documents reflecting eligibility for TPS benefits.

How do I know if I already have a Real ID license or if I need to update it?



There are cases in which it is not necessary to go to the update their IDs and driver’s licenses, since these have had the Real ID badge since they were issued.

According to the latest update from the US government, Real ID cards have a star-shaped badge in the upper right corner. If the card does not have this designation, it is not in compliance with the Real ID law and will not be accepted as proof of identity for boarding commercial flights.