Citizen claims to have been a victim of Robbery in his home by soldiers of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), in the Altus Bosques subdivision in Tlajomulco.

The alleged Theft, which includes cash and valuables, amounts to four million pesos occurred on Wednesday, September 4.

The Military personnel were captured by security cameras both inside and outside the home of the alleged victim of this multi-million dollar robbery, as documented by Notisistema.

In images posted on social media, men in green camouflage uniforms carrying long weapons can be seen entering a room, as well as a man dressed in black entering the home and a soldier going in another direction.

Although the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office was questioned about the theft allegedly committed by agents of the Sedenathey limited themselves to confirming that They received a complaint for theft without specifying whether military personnel participated and the amount.

The version that the robbery occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, September 4, has been spread on social media. Federal agents told the security guards of the subdivision that they would conduct a search of a home.

However, the victim points out that there is no search warrant so it was a robbery by the elements of the Sedena.