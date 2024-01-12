After the failure in 2023, Monterrey reaches Clausura 2024 with the obligation to reach the final and fight for the title. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has little room for maneuver and will have to convince from their first match.
On matchday 1, Rayados will host Puebla at the Gigante de Acero. On paper, the Sultana del Norte team are far superior, but anything can happen on the pitch.
For the duel against the La Franja team, Monterrey will not be able to count on Brandon Vázquez and Jorge 'Corcho' Rodríguez, reinforcements for this semester.
'Tano' Ortiz will also not be able to give a minute to Jesús 'Tecatito' Corona, Sergio Canales, Jesús Gallardo and Rodrigo Aguirre, who are recovering from their respective injuries.
This would be Monterrey's starting lineup on matchday 1 of Clausura 2024:
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – They say that a champion team is built from behind. Esteban Andrada, without a doubt, is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX.
Right back: Erick Aguirre – Although it sounded for several teams, everything indicates that the versatile player will remain in the ranks of Rayados for another tournament. Aguirre would play as a winger against Puebla.
Central defense: Víctor Guzmán – The 'Toro' will seek to convince Ortiz with his performances and keep the starting position from the start of the tournament.
Central defense: Héctor Moreno – Despite his seniority, Moreno is the best center back that Monterrey has. While it is true that he lost speed, he gained positioning.
Left back: Sebastián Vegas – The Chilean defender is a true wild card. He fits perfectly as a center back or winger, depending on the coach's needs.
Central midfielder: Omar Govea – Govea is not a player with many spotlights, but he has earned a place in Rayados. He gives balance to his team in the middle of the court.
Central midfielder: Jaziel Martínez – The 23-year-old midfielder would receive an opportunity as a starter against Puebla because Jorge 'Corcho' Rodríguez is not yet ready to have minutes. Jaziel must take advantage of the opportunity.
Offensive midfielder: Luis Romo – In the absence of Sergio Canales, Romo would play further forward to be the link between the midfield and the forward line. You are not unaware of this position.
Right winger: Maxi Meza – The Argentine footballer is one of the experienced players in this alternative team. Maxi will have to weigh in and guide his colleagues who have less experience in these scenarios.
Left winger: Germán Berterame – 'Berte' is Monterrey's big bet in attack for this semester. The Argentine striker can play as a nine or go left when needed.
Center forward: Ali Ávila – After the departure of Rogelio Funes Mori, in addition to the injury of Rodrigo Aguirre and the lack of acclimatization of Brandon Vázquez, Ali Ávila would be the number nine for this match. The youth has shown personality and will seek to make his minutes count on the field.
