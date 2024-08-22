Although many have shown their frustration with the series, Toy Story 5 is a reality. During the last D23 event, Pixar confirmed that they are already working on a new installment in their beloved animated film series. However, details were scarce at the time. Thus, New information was recently revealed about the story that we will see in the future.

At the D23 presentation, Pixar shared a small piece of concept art in which we can see classic characters from the series, such as Woody and Buzz, expressing their frustration and concern at the fact that children of this generation would rather play with technology than with them. This caused a number of questions, such as Woody’s presence in this situation, but at the same time, represents an evolution of the concepts the franchise has explored in the past.

Since its first film, Toy Story has always been about how one can cope with change and the passage of time. In the first film, Woody, a classic fabric toy, faces the fear of being replaced by Buzz, a plastic toy that represented cutting-edge technology at the time. We can see this same idea in the rest of the films in one way or another. In this way, Toy Story 5 will make this generational conflict much more marked, and easier to understand for the new generations.

Although there are not many details about the story of Toy Story 5, It’s clear that we’ll see the main characters confronting the idea that they’ve been replaced. However, this also means that by the end, the cast will find a new form of courage that will give them a positive outlook on their lives as toys.

Considering that the film was just announced, and Pixar already has several projects in the works, It will probably be a couple of years before Toy Story 5 hit theaters. In related topics, here you can learn more about this film. Likewise, this would be the release date of this film.

While we already have an idea of ​​the story and how this film would end, the interesting thing will be to see how the toys face the same dilemma they have already faced for more than 20 years, something that can be tiring for some people.

Via: Screenrant