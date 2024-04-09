A thing has popped up on Redditimage which portrays the start menu Of Assassin's Creed: Codename Red, the long-awaited new chapter in the Ubisoft series set in feudal Japan. Is this reliable material or a fake?

It's still too early to say, but the fact that it was suddenly deleted by the author could provide a clue: apparently whoever published the shot he forgot to darken the textual references on the edgeswhich could lead to the source of the leak and get him into trouble.

Assuming that the image is real, it is clear that it is a temporary interfacewhich we are unlikely to find in the final version of the game and which in fact includes references to the demo and saving.

There are also references to any graphics modes on Xbox Series We will see.