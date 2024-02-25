DirectSR is the name of the new upscaling technology developed by Microsoftwhich apparently will be officially presented at GDC 2024next March 21, during the DirectX State of the Union event.

DirectSR clearly stands for Direct Super Resolutionworks in a very similar way to DLSS, FSR and XeSS but apparently this is not the upscaling technology for games that will be introduced starting from Windows 11 24H2.

Of course, we are still talking about a feature that allows you to increase the resolution with the same performance, probably using artificial intelligence to obtain the best possible result and which we imagine will be part of the DirectX 12 Ultimate library package.