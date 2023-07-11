At least one person was killed in torrential rains that battered the northeastern United States on Monday, heralding catastrophic flooding across the region, officials said, as torrential rains washed away roads, flooded rivers and triggered rescue boat operations.

The National Weather Service said Monday that more than 13 million Americans have been warned of flooding in an area stretching from eastern New York state to Boston and western Maine to the northeast after storms that began over the weekend raised rivers and streams.

More than 1,000 flights to and from airports across the region, including New York’s LaGuardia and Boston’s Logan, were delayed or canceled due to the rain.