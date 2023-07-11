Home page World

A man from Sweden is said to have left his wife in the freezer for five years. He continued to collect her pension because the man had neither declared her dead nor reported her missing.

Munich/Stockholm – The body of a woman lay in a freezer on a farm in the Swedish province of Värmland for five years. Her husband put her in there. The woman is a 60-year-old Norwegian. Relatives of the woman are said to have filed a complaint with the local police in 2018. That’s it. Nothing more happened after that. The woman was gone. Until March of this year. Then she came to the hospital. That reports that Swedish Medium SVT.

Man forgets his dead wife in the freezer: he was afraid that his electricity would be cut off

On this occasion he talked about the freezer with “explosive contents”. According to the report, he is said to have been afraid that the electricity at home would be turned off. The man then claimed to the police that he simply forgot to bury his wife. As the newspaper writes, the dead must have been in the chest since 2018. A report by Norwegian radio NRK According to the police, the woman was found dismembered in the freezer. What, however, in the report of SVT so is not confirmed.

The man’s defender, Stefan Liliebäck, shares SVT with the fact that the man admitted that he had had the woman’s body in the freezer since autumn 2018. Prosecutor Linda Karlsson does not want to confirm this at this point in time. And the local tabloid says the police have launched a murder investigation. However, the autopsy revealed “that the woman was very likely to have died of natural causes.” The question still remains as to why the man put the woman, who was apparently his partner with whom he lived, in the freezer above her kept for a long time.

Husband collected his dead wife’s pension: funds continued to flow due to the lack of a death certificate

According to his lawyer, the man said he found his wife dead in bed and put her in the chest to keep her from decomposing. Apparently he wanted to bury her on the property of his farm at a later date, lawyer Stefan Liliebäck told the Swedish portal nwt.se. But this burial apparently fizzled out. Further reasons for the forgetfulness of the man are currently not officially known.

The Norwegian radio also reported NRKthat between 2018 and 2021 the dead continued to have an income of between 190,000 and 200,000 Norwegian kroner – the equivalent of between 16,600 and 17,500 euros – per year. This is evident from tax lists. Prosecutor Linda Karlsson declined to confirm that there were financial motives behind the incident, reported SVT. Defender Stefan Liliebäck also said that nothing like that came up in our discussion.

In any case, it is certain that the funds continued to flow due to the missing death certificate. The man is said to have picked her up regularly. The public prosecutor’s office reportedly plans to bring charges of disturbing the peace of the dead and serious fraud in the coming days bild.de.