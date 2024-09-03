It seems that there is a new chapter in the series Destiny in the works at Bungie at the moment, the title of which would be Destiny Risingas reported by Forbes in these hours: however, it would be a sort of spin-off for platforms mobile.
The information comes from leaker Kurakasis, who in the past has proven to be quite reliable and who therefore leads us to also take into consideration the information in question, although it should still be taken as a simple rumor.
In fact, it’s not the first time we’ve heard of a Destiny transition to mobile platforms, but the project has never materialized so far, despite the franchise probably being suited to such a transposition.
A project that has already emerged in the past
Destiny Rising actually has a certain history in the rumour mill: it would be a production in partnership between Bungie and NetEasea big-time title for mobile platforms that could easily expand to Asia as well.
According to Kurakasis, the project “has not been cancelled”, as one might have thought following the long silence that characterized its development and the various internal changes at Bungie, which may have scaled down some projects in progress.
Destiny Rising would still be alive, despite the rumored “Payback” project being closed, which could have led to think of a slowdown in the work on Destiny, also in view of the upcoming arrival of Marathon. At this point, we await any information on the matter.
