It seems that there is a new chapter in the series Destiny in the works at Bungie at the moment, the title of which would be Destiny Risingas reported by Forbes in these hours: however, it would be a sort of spin-off for platforms mobile.

The information comes from leaker Kurakasis, who in the past has proven to be quite reliable and who therefore leads us to also take into consideration the information in question, although it should still be taken as a simple rumor.

In fact, it’s not the first time we’ve heard of a Destiny transition to mobile platforms, but the project has never materialized so far, despite the franchise probably being suited to such a transposition.