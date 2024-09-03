In the Death of the young athlete from El Carrizo perfectly applies the popular saying that “The child drowned, they want to cover the well”. And it is that after the fateful accident that cost the life of the young footballer, much loved as well as his family, in the International Highway At the height of the Guillermo Chávez Talamantes ejido, a brigade of workers began to fill the federal road with potholes. This was to try to quell the discontent that would result in the blocking of the highway to demand not just a solution but a fundamental one. With a rain, this filling of potholes disappears and the road is left just as useless. It is not the only accident due to the poor condition of the road, but what happened is the last straw. Even the mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros He feels like taking part in the demonstration, but because of his position he cannot do so.

Which It seems that it was counterproductive is the meeting that the secretary of the commune, Dalvingh Iturrios, and the trustee of El Carrizo, Sandra Leyva, had with the municipal commissioners and others to inform them that they are going to patching up Mexico 15which is already being done. They are not in a position to quell the outbreak of rebellion. Those summoned should have been others, those who are truly dissatisfied. These people were more likely to come forward.

They say that the president of the Municipal Peasant Committee number 5Zeferino González Alvarado, received the support of the president of the League of Agrarian Communities and Peasant Unions of Sinaloa, Miguel Angel Lopez Mirandato avoid the eviction of the building after the city council agreed to recover the property because the donation made to them in 1959 did not materialize. They are going to fight a legal battle. According to the information, the lawyers of the cenecista organization already know how to attack them, that is why Zeferino González is so excited.

The onslaught Some attribute the Ahomense cenecismo to the former leader Gloria Valdezwho would whisper in the ear of Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros to settle accounts with those who removed her from the leadership. And the fact is that Gloria Valdez, according to calculations, did not like at all that she was removed from the leadership and that Zeferino entered. Valdez wanted to continue as leader in the electoral process, but she was not allowed to because of the risk that she would play against them from within, as they assure was confirmed, because as soon as the change took place she went to the campaign with her daughter Margarita Velázquez Valdez, candidate of the Green Ecologist Party for mayor.

Very annoying There are the workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation and the leaders of the opposition parties who marched through the streets of Los Mochis against the judicial reform. And the federal Morena deputies are going to discuss and approve the reform, which is what will happen. The point is to see in the Senate which senator “sells out” so that the same thing happens. They are just one more to have a qualified majority. If they manage to do so, the Morena supporters will have to wait a little bit because they will not be able to send it to the states due to two injunctions that exist for that purpose. If they send them, they would be in contempt.