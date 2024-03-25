United States 🇺🇸 is Three-time Champion of the @CNationsLeague 🔥 They defeated Mexico 2-0 🇲🇽 in Arlington. Fatherhood continues. pic.twitter.com/E4dKYBZhhF — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) March 25, 2024

Until today, the CONCACAF Classic They have had 77 matches, 49 in official tournaments and 28 in friendly matches, with the first played in the 1934 World Cup with the Americans winning 4-2.

FULL TIME. TWO TO ZERO. AN OHIO TRADITION. USA 2 – 0 MEX#USAvMEX x @Allstate pic.twitter.com/nQFw8wbXVs — US Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) November 13, 2021

The fifth time happened in Hexagonal heading to the 2006 World Cup when Steve Raiston and DaMarcus Beasley they scored in Columbus. Two years later, in a friendly, USA sealed the sixth 2-0 thanks to Jimmy Conrad and Donovan. For 2009, in the Hexagonal Heading to the 2010 World Cup, Michael Bradley he achieved his double, again in Columbus. Already in the Hexagonal for the 2014 World Cup, the curse continued with so many Eddie Johnson and Captain America. The ninth 2-0 changed territory, since the friendly victory occurred in the Alamodome from Texas, with Jordan Morris and Juan Agudelo. The tenth was in the Octagonal heading to the 2022 World Cup, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie They raised their hands. Finally, the end of the League of Nations 2023-24 was the latest mischief by the northern neighbor.