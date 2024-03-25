To this day, the regrettable mockery of the classic comes to the forefront of Mexican fans. '2-0' that USA has applied to Mexico in games, which began with a good streak for the neighbor to the north in Columbus and in the Korea-Japan World Cup 2002something that the same Team USA account on social networks has also used as a mockery and even the same Landon Donovanthe biggest enemy of the Tricolor.
Unfortunately, this score was repeated again in the grand final of the CONCACAF Nations Leaguewhere The Stars and Stripes They won the three-time championship thanks to the goals of Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reynaleaving once again the Mexican team with the desire, since the first edition of 2019-2020 was also lost against Uncle Sam's men.
Until today, the CONCACAF Classic They have had 77 matches, 49 in official tournaments and 28 in friendly matches, with the first played in the 1934 World Cup with the Americans winning 4-2.
However, with respect to the classic 2-0, the first occurred in the semifinal of the Gold Cup 1991 with goals from John Doyle and Peter Vermes. The second occurred in a friendly in 2000 with the appearance of Landon Donovan as an executioner next to Josh Wolff. A year later, in CONCACAF Hexagonal heading to the 2002 World Cup, Wolff and Earnie Stewart they put the goals in the Columbus Stadium. Sadly, after a year, they met again in the round of 16 of Korea-Japan 2002where it was expected that Mexico will finally reach the desired fifth game due to his paternity over the gringos, however, Brian McBride and Donovan They surprisingly ended the dream of the Tricolor.
The fifth time happened in Hexagonal heading to the 2006 World Cup when Steve Raiston and DaMarcus Beasley they scored in Columbus. Two years later, in a friendly, USA sealed the sixth 2-0 thanks to Jimmy Conrad and Donovan. For 2009, in the Hexagonal Heading to the 2010 World Cup, Michael Bradley he achieved his double, again in Columbus. Already in the Hexagonal for the 2014 World Cup, the curse continued with so many Eddie Johnson and Captain America. The ninth 2-0 changed territory, since the friendly victory occurred in the Alamodome from Texas, with Jordan Morris and Juan Agudelo. The tenth was in the Octagonal heading to the 2022 World Cup, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie They raised their hands. Finally, the end of the League of Nations 2023-24 was the latest mischief by the northern neighbor.
