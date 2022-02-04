Bungie has always confirmed that it wants to expand its universes by going beyond the videogame medium, especially as regards DestinyAnd Sony she actually seems ready to help her.

Today, shortly after Sony’s acquisition of Bungie (find more details in our dedicated news), we learn the news that there would be a TV series in the works right up Destiny.

The information has emerged in the past few hours on Twitter, we leave the twitter just below, but basically it says this:

Derick Tsai, who previously served as a director at Riot Games for the League of Legends animated shorts, is now the head of development for Destiny Universe Transmedia.

That Bungie is preparing to permanently expand the universe of Destiny? Only time will give the actual answer. Of course, Sony’s acquisition made a lot of noise among the community, especially for the fact related to the exclusivesbut in this regard some really important statements have emerged.

The news of the acquisition arrived a few days after that of Microsoft occurred against Activision Blizzard (also in this case you will find more details in our dedicated news), that also brought several statements about the future of IPfor more information just click here.

If the situation between Sony and Bungie has intrigued you a bit, we recommend that you read our special. Entering PlayStation Studios will not make Bungie in a sense “slave”, the team has always put its independence first, to have total creative freedom which we believe is essential to create innovative and important games. This is why the acquisition was initially strange, but after the details on the agreement came out we understand that, ultimately, the development team will retain a great deal of autonomy.

Sony funds will be essential to raise the level of productions and take a next step within the video game market and beyond.

