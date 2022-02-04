Next Saturday the Eagles of America they return to activity when they receive Atlético San Luis on the field of the Azteca Stadium. The team led by Santiago Solari looking for their first Clausura victory, where in two games they have left more doubts than answers and only have one point.
The Argentine coach would be sending the entire arsenal to the field to achieve victory at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. In the goal I would go with the immovable William Ochoawho will be accompanied in the lower part by Miguel Layun, Jordan Silva, Sebastian Caceres Y louis sources.
Already in the midfield, the debut of the Chilean is expected Diego Valdes; in addition to Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, savior kings Y Alexander Zendejas. In the upper part, the Mexican forward Henry Martin will be the one who tries to discount with his goals.
Guillermo Ochoa (P) (C);
Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Jordan Silva, Miguel Layun:
Salvador Reyes, Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas;
Henry Martin.
America urgently needs a victory, since after having the match against Mazatlán FC pending, they only add a draw and a defeat, so they want to add three by taking advantage of their local quality in the match.
This is how the coach is expected Santiago Solari send your eleven to play the game against Atlético San Luis. The game will start next Saturday, February 5 at 7:00 p.m. You can enjoy the game through the TUDN signal.
