From today, February 28, 2023, the expansion is available Destiny 2: The Eclipse for all platforms, i.e. PC, PlayStation and Xbox. This new content offers various innovations that Bungie presented through an official press release. Let’s see all the details.

Destiny 2: The Eclipse is the penultimate chapter of the “Light and Darkness Saga” of the video game. Players will have to fight against the Shadow Legion, explore a new city on Neptune and obtain a new power.

The main news of Destiny 2: Eclipse are:

Telescure: An elemental power related to Darkness; each class uses it in their own way but all gain a grappling hook to boost mobility

Neomuna: The new neon city of Neptune and home to the Cloudwalkers, new allies of the Guardians

Legendary Campaign: A way to play the Destiny 2 story on a higher difficulty and get better rewards

Customizations: a new screen to make our guardian unique more easily and to save entire equipment and exchange them quickly

Commendations and Ranks: Two new systems to encourage friendly interactions; commendations are given to allies to praise them, while ranks indicate the player’s skill level, based on commendations and completed activities

Terminal Overload: A new activity on Neomuna, in which to fend off Vex and Cabal attacks

Also, from March 10 (18:00 Italian time) it will arrive the Raid “The Root of Nightmares” for six guardians. The first team in the world to complete it will earn an exclusive Raid Belt.

Bungie also confirms that L’Eclissi Edition + Annual Pass is now available on all platforms. In addition to the contents of the Standard Edition (i.e. the expansion The Eclipse), it also offers the following contents:

access to seasons 21-23;

The Eclipse Dungeon Key, which grants access to the two dungeons planned for Destiny 2 Year 6;

instant unlock of the Argent Quickstorm Exotic Auto Rifle with Catalyst and Ornament;

exotic goshawk from L’Eclissi;

Rahool’s Secret Stash, containing exclusive resources offered at the start of Season of the Resistance and Seasons 21-23. Each Stash includes: an Ascendant Alloy, Ascendant Shards, an Exotic message, upgrade modules, and an Exotic cosmetic item.

Bungie also presented the Season of the Resistance which will propose:

Battlegrounds Resistance: A three-player activity against the Shadow Legion in which you have to rescue prisoners

Vanguard Operations Playlist Update: Playlist will now also include revised versions of two strikes: “Arms Dealer” and “Lake of Shadows”

Guardian Games 2023: expected for May, the annual competition returns; the three Guardian classes will compete by completing activities and depositing medallions to receive rewards and obtain a memorial statue at the Tower for the next 12 months

Finally, here is the cinematic launch trailer for Destiny 2 The Eclipse from the State of Play.