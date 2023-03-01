Pandas | The pandas will remain in Ähtäri – Lum and Pyry’s fate will be decided later in the spring

The board of the zoo decided to postpone the decision on the fate of the pandas until the official working group has completed its investigation.

28.2. 19:38 | Updated 28.2. 21:11

Panda duo stay in Ähtäri for the time being. The board of the Ähtäri zoo decided on the matter at its meeting on Tuesday evening.

However, the decision on the continuation of the two giant pandas Lum and Pyry living in the Ähtäri zoo will be made in the next few months, said the chairman of the board Risto Sivonen to HS right after the meeting.

Finn the official working group is still investigating the situation of the pandas, and the board of the zoo wants to hear it before making a final decision.

The working group has representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We found that the issue is so broad and multi-layered that the government cannot make a final decision until the civil service working group has completed its investigation,” says Risto Sivonen on the phone.

According to Sivonen’s understanding, it will take another 1–2 months for the investigation by the civil service working group.

“The next meeting of the board of the zoo is March 30. Then we will discuss the matter next time, but it may be that the final decision will be made in April”, says Sivonen.

Pandas possible preparations for the return began in Ähtäri at the end of January after the five million euro aid package presented to the zoo was withdrawn from the additional state budget.

In this case, a civil servant working group was also set up to investigate the matter. There are several economic and diplomatic problems associated with pandas.

Ähtäri zoo would have needed an aid package because of its financial problems. About 1.5 million euros in expenses come from pandas every year.

The pandas were expected to be an attraction to the Ähtäri zoo. However, they did not attract visitors as hoped. The coronavirus pandemic deepened the problems even further, and the number of visitors has not returned to the same level after the pandemic.

Pyry and Snow were originally a “gift” from China to the hundred-year-old Finland, and the animals arrived in Finland in 2018.

In fact, a 15-year, quite expensive lease agreement was signed with China for the pandas, of which there would have been another 10 years left.

In addition, Ähtäri Zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA), which is responsible for China’s panda loans, signed a species protection agreement in 2017, under which the pandas are in Ähtäri.

There have been different views on the binding nature of the agreement in Finland.

In the zoo, contracts have been interpreted so that Finland is committed to the entire rental period of the pandas in Finland. However, according to the chairman of the board, Risto Sivonen, the zoo has been left alone with important conservation work.

The arrival of the pandas From the beginning, Finland has aroused surprise, even opposition.

Most recently, in January, some members of parliament criticized the fact that the state was spending more money on the protection of the two pandas than on the protection of the endangered foxes and the Saimaa norpa.

China’s way of “borrowing” pandas has also been called panda diplomacy, with which it tries to polish its country brand. According to critics, pandas have traditionally been leased to countries that are not among the most vocal opponents of China’s human rights violations, but that want to establish good trade relations with the Asian economic giant.

However, panda diplomacy also has its defenders; thanks to panda exchange programs, the world’s panda population has doubled.

Ähtäri has been considered a good place for pandas, because the climate in Finland resembles the pandas’ natural environment in the Sichuan province of China.

There have also been attempts to get pandas to breed with each other in Ähtäri, but so far the attempts have ended in disappointment.

The return of the pandas has already been hinted at several times.

At the end of the second year, the threatened return was avoided when a group of Chinese companies came to the rescue. At that time, a subsidy of half a million euros was enough to keep pandas in Finland.

If the pandas let’s end up returning it, it’s not necessarily something to shout about.

In January, the head of the office Jaana Husu-Kallio from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry rate for HSthat the contract between Ähtäri Zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association should be terminated first – and that is its own negotiation process.

The next question is how China would react to the return.

In January, Husu-Kallio told HS that, according to his information, repatriation has not been proposed to China at any stage yet. At that time, Husu-Kallio estimated that there might be at least trade political risks associated with the return.

And who would pay the costs of returning the pandas? Ähtäri zoo or the state of Finland? For example, a special air transport must be organized for the animals.

And what would happen to the animals after they were returned? And what would happen to Ähtäri and Ähtäri Zoo?

Sivonen according to the Ähtäri zoo board, the prolongation of the panda saga does not bother them, on the contrary.

“We are very positive about the fact that the civil service working group wants to see the effort, that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.”

Sivonen himself says that he still hopes that the pandas could stay in Ähtäri.

“We would very much like to continue the panda protection work, but we are too small for that alone. The zoo is not about to collapse: next year we will certainly manage financially, but not ten years from now. The government’s task is, of course, to look to the future and be realistic.”

A week ago, on Saturday, Lum and Pyry’s fifth year in Finland was celebrated at the zoo’s Pandatalo.