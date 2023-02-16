Airbus said it had delivered 661 aircraft in 2022, out of the 720 aircraft it had planned. It intends to deliver 720 aircraft to its customers in 2023.

“We achieved solid financial results in an unfavorable operating environment that prevented our supply chain from recovering at the expected pace,” said Group CEO Guillaume Faury in a statement.

He added that he was aware that the delivery of 720 aircraft in 2023 depended on “adapting” the capabilities of suppliers to meet the group’s requests.

The global network of suppliers, of whom Airbus relies on more than ten thousand, was affected by the Covid-19 epidemic and is facing difficulty in resuming its activity commensurate with the pace of the group’s work between recruitment difficulties and tensions in the sources of some raw materials, global logistical disruptions and the energy crisis resulting from the Ukrainian war.

However, the manufacturing group maintained an ambitious target, although it was postponed for a few months, to deliver 65 A320 single-aisle aircraft (A319, A320 and A321) per month “by the end of 2024” and 75 aircraft per month in 2026.

And the resumption of global air traffic, including long-haul flights, is prompting the group to “conduct a feasibility study with suppliers to determine a monthly production of 9 A350 aircraft at the end of 2025,” which is one third more than the current time, according to Airbus.

Airbus sales rose 13 percent to 58.9 billion euros, reflecting an increase in the number of aircraft delivered as well as the impact of a stronger dollar because aircraft are invoiced in this currency.